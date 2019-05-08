Olivia Culpo Admits She’s ‘Offended’ By Married Men Sliding Into Her DMs: ‘I Am Going To Put You On Blast’

Olivia Culpo is unafraid to call these men out. The model, who recently split from Danny Amendola, 33, spoke up about men in relationships DMing her.

Totally unacceptable. Olivia Culpo, 27, is not here for committed men making moves on her! The former Miss Universe spoke about the influx of messages she received after publicly being single again. “Oh my god, you guys, you know how many people I want to just out,” she said on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM. “Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs, first of all, my number one red flag that I’m never going to date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast.”

Olivia then revealed that she wants to expose all of the men who have tried this on her while in relationships. “I really want to do it,” she said. “I really wanna screen cap all of them, just be like, ‘Hey all of you guys. Tell your wives that they need to leave.'” She added, “And I’m just like, ‘Ugh, I’m offended that you think I would even take the bait, honestly.'”

Besides these men allegedly inappropriately hitting on her, Olivia is having a good week right now. She revealed on Instagram that she’s in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Olivia showed her gorgeous shots on the social media app.

She said, “I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl. And I sit here today feeling SO grateful. I feel like I worked really hard, and hope I can use my experience to inspire people 1. Always follow your dreams 2. Know the power of the law of attraction and manifesting what you want in life 3. Try your hardest to always give thanks, even when it is difficult and you may not understand why certain things happen when they do.” While Olivia may receive unwanted DMs, we are so proud of her and where her career has gone!