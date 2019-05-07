Cardi B: Why She Wasn’t Worried About Possible Run-In With Nicki Minaj At Met Gala

For Cardi B, the Met Gala was all about the fashion — not feuds. Seeing Nicki Minaj was the last thing on Cardi’s mind, we’ve learned exclusively.

If there was any drama at the 2019 Met Gala, it didn’t come courtesy of Cardi B. The “I Like It” rapper, 26, was in danger of running into her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, at the May 6 event, and we all know that could’ve meant major mayhem. Even though when they get together, shoes get thrown, Cardi actually wasn’t worried about seeing Nicki on the red carpet. She was there to serve lewks, and nothing else, according to a source! “Cardi was not worried at all about the possibility of running into Nicki and she wasn’t focused on their past drama one bit,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi‘s main concern was having fun with the theme, working her look, and seeing the fans.”

The last time Cardi and Nicki were at a fancy event together, it didn’t go well. The rappers got into a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018, that ended with Cardi throwing a shoe at Nicki, and Cardi getting bopped on the head. Video from the incident shows Cardi yelling at Nicki and tossing one of her heels before security stepped in. Sometime during the near-brawl, Cardi ripped the skirt of her gown all the way up to her butt, exposing her thong. LHHNY star Rah Ali reportedly punched Cardi in the head, and the rapper was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel with a huge bump on her forehead.

The whole incident went down because Nicki allegedly criticized Cardi’s mothering skills, just two months after she gave birth to her daughter with husband Offset, Kulture Cephus. That’s all in the past now for Cardi, though. “Cardi is in such a different place right now in her life and beefing with Nicki was the last thing on her mind,” the source explained. “She has really matured this past year, and having Kulture and the success she’s achieved really puts her in a different head space. She knew she slayed with her look at the Met Gala and wanted to make this night all about positivity and moving forward, not backwards.

