Zoe Kravitz Looks Flawless In Sexy Cutout Black Sequin Gown At Met Gala 2019 Dress

Zoe Kravitz looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in NYC when she rocked a cutout sequin black gown.

Zoe Kravitz, 30, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her red carpet style and this look that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in NYC was absolutely flawless. Zoe is not one to wear bright colors, so we weren’t totally surprised she rocked black for the occasion. The actress donned a straight and sleek black sequin gown with a gaping cutout in the shape of a heart on her chest. She went completely braless under the frock, with just two tiny pieces of fabric covering her nipples.

Zoe stuck to this year’s theme, ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion,’ which means exaggerated and over-the-top, and that’s exactly how Zoe dressed on the pink carpet of the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She threw her hair back into tight cornrows, and opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty speak for itself.

The stunning actress accessorized her sexy ensemble with dazzling diamond drop earrings, diamond bangles, and a ton of diamond rings. While we would have liked to see Zoe in something a bit more outrageous, what she wore was perfect, because she can make anything look gorgeous.

Zoe always slays on the carpet and you never know what she’s going to pull out. Last year, she looked elegant in a slink black lace form-fitting one-shoulder gown. The dress was completely cut out on the side, showing off her insanely long, lean legs. The plunging slit on the side of the sheer gown was only held together by two tiny ribbons on the side of the bodice, and she topped the stunning look off with massive diamond teardrop earrings.