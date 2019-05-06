JWoww Reveals Her Son, 3, Now Knows ‘Countless Words’ After Struggling With Speech For 2 Years

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley took to Instagram on May 5 to celebrate her son Greyson’s 3rd birthday with a post that gave an update about the progress he’s making despite going through a developmental speech delay.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, is one proud mama and she proved it when she shared the sweetest post for her son Greyson‘s 3rd birthday on May 5. The Jersey Shore star has previously opened up about how the precious tot, who she shares with ex Roger Mathews, 43, has been suffering from developmental speech delay and in her latest Instagram message, which she added with several pics and videos of her little guy, she revealed that he’s been making progress by saying “countless words”.

“Today you turn 3. This past year flew by so fast,” part of Jenni’s emotional post read. “I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy… as you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x.”

The doting mom, who also has four-year-old daughter, Meilani, reflected back on the early days with the birthday boy, who was officially diagnosed with autism in Nov., in the beginning of her post, and her loving words were truly memorable. “When you were first born, you needed to stay in the hospital a few extra days… I got to stay with you and spend Mother’s Day by your side,” the post read. “The perfect son from day one, so delicate and sweet. I cant even picture life before you because you and your sister complete me. You slept on my chest until you were a year old because it was the only way I could calm your chronic cough… yet, I needed that more than you needed me because hearing your breath every night calmed me. now I wake up with your arm across my face or your butt on my head. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In addition to her amazing birthday message, Jenni also shared a cute video of Greyson in front of his birthday cake as she, his dad Roger and his sister Meilani sang “Happy Birthday” to him. The happy boy is smiling and talking in the clip and looks adorable. “Are you three?” Jenni asks him in the video. “Yes!” he exclaims.