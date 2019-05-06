Harry Styles Stuns At The Met Gala 2019 In Ruffled Sheer Jumpsuit & Black Nail Polish

The fashion king has arrived! Our fashion icon, and event co-host, Harry Styles, made his Met Gala debut as one of the leading men of the evening.

Harry Styles, 25, certainly knows how to make a fashion statement. The One Direction member arrived on his first ever Met Gala red carpet looking gorgeous in a black, partly-sheer, high-waisted jumpsuit with ruffles and a heeled boot. The star, who co-hosted the event alongside Lady Gaga, 33, Serena Williams, 37, Anna Wintour, 69, and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, 47, donned a wonderfully campy look that fit right into the night’s theme. He walked the carpet with Alessandro, which made sense since Harry is a noted fan of Gucci!

While it was Harry’s first time on the Met Gala carpet, that doesn’t mean he didn’t make a splash (even if following Gaga’s incredible three-outfit change carpet was perhaps hard!). In honor of the opening of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Harry stayed on theme with his sheer, ruffled jumpsuit that exposed some of his skin underneath (and his tattoos, as well!). The top of the piece featured a turtleneck, going up further than a normal collar would.

Harry matched his all-black ensemble with black nail polish (and pops of teal!), as well. The star has decorated his nails in the past, so this wasn’t unexpected from the gorgeous singer! Harry sported his usual set of rings, too, which is typical for the star. For another bit of accessorizing, he wore a pearl earring.

“This look is about taking traditionally feminine elements like the frills, heeled boots, sheer fabric and the pearl earring, but then rephrasing them as masculine pieces set against the high-waisted tailored trousers and his tattoos,” Harry’s stylist Harry Lambert said of the look.

Beyond the Met Gala, whatever Harry’s up to right now is being kept much under wraps. The star, who wrapped up his solo tour in July 2018, has kept a low profile for almost a year. Fans eagerly await the follow-up album to his debut, Harry Styles, or his next acting role – he was in 48-year-old Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk. Whatever’s next for Harry, we will definitely support. We can’t wait to see what’s next for this young star, and we absolutely loved his sheer jumpsuit look on the Met Gala carpet! We know he’ll do a fabulous job as co-host, as well.