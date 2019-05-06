Halsey Channels Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman In Red Dress & Gold Cuffs At Met Gala

Halsey made a surprise entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, complete with a hair makeover and a skirt train that required extra assistance to lift. Dressed in hot red and a generous layer of gold jewelry, Halsey looked ready to take on any villain!

What a lovely surprise — Halsey, 24, made it to the 2019 Met Gala after all! The 24-year-old pop star, who kept mum about her invite in the days prior, stepped out of New York City’s Peninsula Hotel red-carpet ready in a bold red co-ord that consisted of a plunging bralette and voluminous skirt on May 6. Halsey’s skirt especially embodied the spirit of “Camp” with its extra layer of pouf and a long train, which required two assistants to carry the shiny fabric lest it touches the same street where NYC cabs drive along. Halsey went full throttle with the monochrome aesthetic, as she paired the matching set with pointed red heels.

We’ve grown accustomed to Halsey’s pixie-length hair as of late, and so she flipped our expectations yet again in a long, crimped brunette wig. The details didn’t end there, as she opted for a dramatic winged eye with equally flashy jewelry: a gold arm cuffs and dangling gold earrings that fell way below her shoulder blades. With the bold red and armor-like accessories combined, Halsey looked like Gal Gadot’s version of Wonder Woman!

Just hours before making her way to the Met Gala, Halsey teased a red fabric in the same color as her dress on her Instagram Story. It wasn’t a post about her fitting process, however, as she instead wrote over the red background, “ramadan mubarak darlings…love light and fulfillment.” Ramadan began on May 6 — the same day of the Met Gala — for most Muslims observing the month of fasting in many countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

We haven’t seen Halsey at the Met Gala since 2016, making her arrival at the same event three years later even more unprecedented. That year, her all-white DKNY ensemble — a plunging blazer top tucked into a skintight maxi skirt — took inspiration from Blade Runner.