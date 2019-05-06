See Pic
Hollywood Life

Halsey Channels Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman In Red Dress & Gold Cuffs At Met Gala

Halsey Met Gala 2019
Shutterstock
Lady GagaCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kim Kardashian West Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Cardi B Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 70 Photos.
Evening Writer

Halsey made a surprise entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, complete with a hair makeover and a skirt train that required extra assistance to lift. Dressed in hot red and a generous layer of gold jewelry, Halsey looked ready to take on any villain!

What a lovely surprise — Halsey, 24, made it to the 2019 Met Gala after all! The 24-year-old pop star, who kept mum about her invite in the days prior, stepped out of New York City’s Peninsula Hotel red-carpet ready in a bold red co-ord that consisted of a plunging bralette and voluminous skirt on May 6. Halsey’s skirt especially embodied the spirit of “Camp” with its extra layer of pouf and a long train, which required two assistants to carry the shiny fabric lest it touches the same street where NYC cabs drive along. Halsey went full throttle with the monochrome aesthetic, as she paired the matching set with pointed red heels.

We’ve grown accustomed to Halsey’s pixie-length hair as of late, and so she flipped our expectations yet again in a long, crimped brunette wig. The details didn’t end there, as she opted for a dramatic winged eye with equally flashy jewelry: a gold arm cuffs and dangling gold earrings that fell way below her shoulder blades. With the bold red and armor-like accessories combined, Halsey looked like Gal Gadot’s version of Wonder Woman!

Just hours before making her way to the Met Gala, Halsey teased a red fabric in the same color as her dress on her Instagram Story. It wasn’t a post about her fitting process, however, as she instead wrote over the red background, “ramadan mubarak darlings…love light and fulfillment.” Ramadan began on May 6 — the same day of the Met Gala — for most Muslims observing the month of fasting in many countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Halsey Met Gala 2019
In lieu of a traditional gown, Halsey sizzles in a “crop top dress” at the 2019 Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

We haven’t seen Halsey at the Met Gala since 2016, making her arrival at the same event three years later even more unprecedented. That year, her all-white DKNY ensemble — a plunging blazer top tucked into a skintight maxi skirt — took inspiration from Blade Runner.