Brielle Biermann took to her Instagram story on May 5 to share a stunning photo of herself flaunting her full lips while posing with her younger sister Ariana in a car.

Brielle Biermann, 22, was looking amazing in a new pic she shared to her Instagram on May 5! The gorgeous reality star showed off the snapshot of herself posing in a car with her sister Ariana Biermann, 17, and her full lips were definitely on display. In the pic, Brielle can be seen giving the camera a serious look with her hair down as she sits in the front seat of the car while Ariana can be seen in the backseat giving the camera a shocked look.

This is the second recent car selfie Brielle showed off to her Instagram followers. On Apr. 27, she posted one of herself sitting in a car with some of her hair tied back and giving off a similar look to her most recent photo. “you feel the vibe it’s contagious.” she captioned the photo, which also showed off her full lips.

Brielle’s lips seem to get most of the attention no matter what the subject of her pics are and she knows it too. The Don’t Be Tardy star has been open about loving lip injections and in another recent pic, she even made a joke about how her lips weren’t natural. “Au naturel. Well- the photo is. No facetune or filter okurrrr. But the lips yeah fake,” her bold caption read. Brielle has often been criticized by some followers for the size of her lips, but she doesn’t let it stop her from plumping them up to whatever size she desires.

It’s great to see Brielle embracing her beauty decisions and staying confident no matter what some critics may say. We look forward to seeing more of her eye-catching selfies soon!