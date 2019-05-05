‘RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken Spills Details On ‘Perfect’ Wedding Night To Rich Emberlin — ‘I Feel Blessed’

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ star LeeAnne Locken opened up about her romantic Apr. 27 wedding with husband Rich Emberlin, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

LeeAnne Locken, 51, is officially a married woman and the newlywed couldn’t help but gush about her incredibly beautiful wedding day and the ceremony that allowed her to marry the man of her dreams, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The Real Housewives of Dallas star married her long-term boyfriend Rich Emberlin, 56, at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, TX on Apr. 27, and in addition to looking absolutely beautiful in a custom dress designed by Nardos Imam, the bride was glowing in happiness at the wedding she had always wanted.

“When the curtains opened and I saw Rich for the first time I could see he was tearing up,” LeeAnne EXCLUSIVELY told us about the moment she was walking down the aisle at the wedding ceremony. “Then when he stretched his arms out to me as if to say, ‘run to me angel’, I was bursting inside! The whole ceremony felt like every cell in my body was vibrating at maximum capacity. Everything was perfect! I have never felt more happiness and love than I did during that ceremony.”

When we asked LeeAnne what the best part of the wedding night was for her, she was quick to express appreciation for her new hubby and the friends that helped her celebrate their love. “Other than consummating the marriage, celebrating with all our friends!” she said about her favorite part. ” I think one of the sweetest moments for me was when our band, Emerald City, starting singing their custom written first dance song. The words really took my breath away and are so perfect for us! Rich was so happy to see most of his friends in one room.”

Although it’s only been just over a week since LeeAnne and Rich’s nuptials, the reality beauty is living every day of married life to the fullest and is truly grateful for the love she’s found with her handsome groom. “I honestly didn’t think that married life would be any different from the life we had been living but IT IS!” she enthused. “We wake up every day and giggle about being a husband and being a wife. We tear up when we recall moments from the wedding. We are kinder and gentler with each other than ever before. It’s a very special feeling and I feel very blessed to be Mrs. Rich Emberlin!”

LeeAnne and Rich’s wedding had many notable attendees, including RHOD co-stars, Kameron Westcott, who also served as a bridesmaid, Cary Deuber, and Stephanie Hollman.