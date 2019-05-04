Brie Larson Chops Off Long ‘Captain Marvel’ Locks Into Very Cute Bob — See Before & After Pics

Brie Larson stunningly showed off much shorter locks when she supported her friend Melinda Lee Holm’s new beauty line at an event on May 1.

Brie Larson, 29, proved that she can look amazing with any style of hair when she debuted a very short bob haircut at her friend Melinda Lee Holm‘s new beauty line launch event on May 1. The gorgeous actress stepped out looking flawless during the event and definitely turned heads since she wasn’t flaunting the longer locks we’re so used to seeing! Her new short hair was parted to the side and framed her face in a flattering way as she posed for photographs at the launch. Brie wore an ivory blazer style jacket over a black top and matching ivory pants during her appearance and as with everything she wears, she looked amazing.

In addition to debuting her look at the beauty event, Brie took to Instagram to make sure her followers were able to get a glimpse at her new hair. The blonde beauty posted a pic of herself posing with Melinda at the launch and made sure to give her friend the spotlight by not mentioning her hair in the caption. “Congrats to my sister @melindaleeholm on the launch of her product line #MLHSigil 🌈 I love watching you grow and I love supporting all the magic you bring into the world. Check out her stuff – it’s the best ever,” her caption read.

Brie’s new look comes after she spent the past few weeks showing off her longer hair at press events and premieres of her new film, Avengers: Endgame. In the film, Brie plays Captain Marvel, and is known for her long-haired superhero look. Now that she’s decided to go short, could it signify a new role in the works? It’s possible! She could have also just wanted a fresh change, which we can all relate to at some point. Either way, she looks incredible and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store!

Long hair, crimped hair, short hair…this girl can work it all! With talent and beauty, Brie has definitely made her mark on Hollywood.