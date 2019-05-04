See Pic
Alexa PenaVega Looks Gorgeous Showing Off Her Huge Baby Bump In Bikini – Pic

She rocked that black bikini! Pregnant Alexa PenaVega took an adorable mirror selfie while pregnant.

Alexa PenaVega, 30, showed off her huge baby bump in new selfie, and the mother looked like she was about to pop! Alexa stood in front of her mirror for the pic, and posed in a black bikini with her hair up in a bun. She captioned the image, “Baby boy is HUGE. Measuring three weeks ahead 🙈🙈🙈 If you need me I’ll be living in bathing suits on the beach 😂😂👙🌊 ( @adoreme bathing suit) #pregnancy.”

The actress and her husband Carlos, 29, have one son together already – Ocean King, 2. The couple announced that they’re expecting their second child back in January in separate Instagram posts showing their positive pregnancy stick. “It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN,” Carlos said in his post. “WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!” He continued, “This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids’! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!”

Alexa was as equally excited as her husband. “Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” She teased her audience and asked, “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

The married couple competed on Dancing with the Stars season 21 together, and currently have their own YouTube channel together chronicling their family life. Alexa looked incredible in her bikini pic, and we can’t wait for the arrival of their next family member!