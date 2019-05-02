‘Project Runway’ Preview: The Designers Have To Create 3 Epic Looks For Morena Baccarin’s Vacay

The designers have the most exciting challenge ahead as ‘Deadpool’ star Morena Baccarin reveals she needs 3 looks for her upcoming vacation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 2 episode of ‘Project Runway.’

“For this challenge, we want you to curate your own stories. You’ll work in teams to create a mini collection of 3 looks for a celebrity client’s upcoming vacation,” Project Runway host Karlie Kloss explains in our EXCLUSIVE preview. The celebrity client? The beautiful and fashionable Morena Baccarin, who has starred on Gotham and in Deadpool.

Morena gives the designers a glimpse inside her closet to reveal that she needs three looks for her vacation to her home country of Rio de Janeiro. The first look she needs is beachwear, followed by a chic daywear look and an incredible evening wear look. But that’s not all. Karlie reveals that the designers will be split into teams and they’ll need to think of 3 unique hairstyles to help complete the collection. Morena’s mini collection needs to be perfect from top to bottom.

“I really want to go into a challenge with my immunity where I can really just like pop off,” Jamall admits. “But now I’m in a group challenge and I feel like it’s wasted. So this is f**ked up.” The preview ends with Karlie saying that the people she draws out of the bag get to pick their teammates.

The synopsis for the May 2 episode reads: “Stylist Marni Senofonte is back, this time to challenge the designers to work in her wheelhouse: celebrity styling. The designers divide into teams to create a mini-collection for their client, Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, who is heading to Rio on vacation. Some designers collaborate while others compromise, as they race to create cohesive looks that tell a vacation fashion story. Only one designer will win, and another will go on a permanent vacation from the competition.” Project Runway season 17 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.