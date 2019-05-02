Cam Newton, 29 & Girlfriend confirm They’re Expecting 4th Child Just 10 Mos. After Baby No. 3

Cam Newton & his lady Kia Proctor are about to become parents of four! The couple are once again expecting, & shared the happy news with fans on May 1.

Congratulations are in order for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, 29, and his girlfriend, Kia Proctor. The couple are expecting their fourth child together just ten months after they welcomed baby number three! The pair were elated to share the news, and Kia took to Instagram to fill fans in. “Blessed ❤️#anotherone #momof5,” she wrote alongside a stunning selfie. Kia also has her daughter, Shakira from a previous relationship, which means she will be a momma of five.

The NFL’er already shares three kids with his partner, who he has been dating since 2013. The happy couple welcomed their third child, Camidas Swain, in summer of 2018. The pair also share daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, and son, Chosen Sebastian Newton. Kia looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her May 1 Instagram reveal post, where she donned a royal blue dress and a pair of funky sneakers. While she didn’t share a due date just yet, we can’t wait to see these two embark on their next chapter of parenthood together!

Apparently, these two got busy baby making earlier this year, because during his March 21 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Cam revealed that he was taking a break from sex. “Every month, it’s been the off-season, I try to challenge myself in many different ways,” he shared. “And then March, I’m giving up…I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax,” he insinuated.

Cheers to the happy couple on baby number four! This adorable family just keeps on growing and we can’t wait to find out whether their latest is a boy or girl!