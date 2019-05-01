Quinn Lewis Debuts Striking New Video For His Romantic Single, ‘Only Everything’

Quinn Lewis is one to watch! The rising singer has impressed with multiple singles in 2019, with his latest being a tender ballad that will have you falling in love. HL is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the ‘Only Everything’ video here.

Australian singer-songwriter Quinn Lewis is unveiling his new video for “Only Everything” and it’s EXCLUSIVELY premiering here with HollywoodLife. The singer stole hearts with the melodic tune and the visual is equally as striking! He told us all about the powerful lyrics he packed between verses. “’Only Everything’ is about everything I want in a future relationship. I wrote this song reflecting on the times I was most in love in the past and the times I hope to have someday soon,” he revealed.

The Arista Records signee knew exactly how he wanted to tell his story when it came to the visual for the track. “Making the video for ‘Only Everything,’ we wanted to capture two people fully consumed by one another, the good and the bad of it. We knew we couldn’t do this on a set with a big crew watching so we ran around the city and a few places close to me and had fun with it, I hope that shows,” he explains.

The track notably arrives on the heels of his upcoming US tour dates supporting Kevin Garrett! The shows will be kicking off April 30 in Philadelphia, PA, before closing out in Utah. See the dates below, and be sure to catch his stunning new video!

TOUR DATES:

4/30 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

5/1 Washington, DC DC9

5/3 Cambridge, MA Middle East

5/4 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

5/7 Montreal, QC Belmont

5/9 Toronto, ON Drake Hotel Underground

5/11 Columbus, OH The Basement

5/12 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

5/13 Minneapolis, MN 7 th Street Entry

5/15 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

5/17 Salt Lake City, UT In The Venue