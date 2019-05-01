‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ Star Eli Brown Teases More Danger Ahead: It Only Gets ‘More Intense’

The mystery and the danger is already in high gear on ‘PLL: The Perfectionists,’ that’s for sure. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Eli Brown about what lies ahead, including Eli’s personal struggle, and more.

Who killed Nolan Hotchkiss? That is the million dollar question. As the Perfectionists continue to investigate what happened, they’ve learned first-hand that they’re not exactly safe anymore. Caitlin was just hit by a car and could have very easily lost her life. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Eli Brown, who plays Dylan, about whether or not Caitlin’s accident was the most shocking thing to happen this season. “I can tell you that that was not the climax of the first season,” Eli said. “It gets bigger and better and more intense but that’s all I can say though.”

During the May 1 episode of the show, Dylan’s nerve damage impacts an important music project. Eli noted that Dylan’s struggle could get worse if he’s not careful. “I think we’ll just have to wait and see because, as of now, he was told to not continue playing the cello but he does,” Eli said. “If he were to stop and give himself proper rest time I think that he could return to playing the cello in the future, but if he keeps overextending himself, it could go bad.”

The PLL universe is all about secrets, so HL asked if there are any more major secrets between the Perfectionists that could come out in the upcoming episodes. “I think that they all got their biggest secrets out, whether or not they wanted to,” Eli continued. “Among the three of us, we all kind of had these secrets that we were hiding from each other, right? And that’s why we couldn’t trust each other, but those all came out. So, those are really the big secrets that were kind of holding us back from forming a team. So, I’d say that’s out of the way. They’re pretty solid now. They’re a team.” Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.