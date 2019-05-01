Hakeem and Tiana are no longer together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get jealous. Things get really awkward in this exclusive ‘Empire’ preview when Hakeem and Maya walk in on Devon and Tiana in the studio.

Devon and Tiana are in the studio listening to Devon’s new track when Maya and Hakeem walk into the room in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 1 episode of Empire. Hakeem tells Devon and Tiana they need to get out because he has to work to do. Devon says that he’s trying to get Tiana to collaborate with him on his new track.

“So is this a thing?” Tiana asks about Maya and Hakeem, who have been hanging out a lot lately. Not going to lie, Tiana seems a little jealous. Hakeem doesn’t know how to answer the question, so Maya says: “We’re just enjoying each other’s company.” Hakeem notices that Tiana doesn’t have her princess necklace on. Tiana’s forced to admit that she broke it.

“I surprised the queen with a new one,” Devon says. Maya notices that Hakeem needs to get out of there quickly before the tension really hits the fan, so she convinces him to leave while getting in a shady dig at Tiana and Devon.

The synopsis for the May 1 episode: “Cookie gets picked up by AUSA Conway (guest star Alicia Coopola), while Lucious is visited by his past. Becky, Hakeem, and Andre devise a plan to save Empire by putting on a show with special guests Sevyn Streeter and Ty Dolla $ign. Meanwhile, Andre helps Empire by getting help from the last person the Lyons expect. Plus, Cookie may never forgive Lucious for what he’s done.” Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show was recently renewed for season 6.