BTS’ Jungkook Teared Up During Halsey’s BBMAs Performance & Fans Can’t Handle It

BTS fans couldn’t get enough of Jungkook’s emotional reaction to Halsey’s performance of ‘Without Me’ at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and they took to Twitter to reminisce about the touching moment.

BTS fans were not only floored by the K-pop group’s win and performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, they were also taken aback by member Jungkook‘s sweet reaction to Halsey‘s amazing performance. The BTS Army tweeted nonstop about the fact that he totally teared up from the audience during “Without Me” and they weren’t ready for it!

“jungkook really cried during halsey’s performance omg,” one fan tweeted with a GIF of a person crying. “wait Jungkook was crying after halsey’s performance, baby was so touched,” another tweet with a similar GIF read. “the fact that jungkook started crying during halsey’s performance… no one touch me,” a third tweet read. Many fans also tweeted the pic of the moment Jungkook was seen with tears in his eyes and we have to admit that it truly was something to witness!

Jungkook’s emotional reaction to Halsey may have something to do with his band’s connection and friendship with her. The artists collaborated on the song “Boy With Luv”, which they just released, and after Halsey’s solo performance, they performed their song together at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Their time on stage was full of high energy and their charisma together definitely shined through. Jungkook even gave a little wink at the very end as Halsey posed with her hand on his shoulder!

wait Jungkook was crying after halsey’s performance, baby was so touched pic.twitter.com/G2wUnP8t7x — 𝚜.𝚊.𝚖 (@CGJoonie) May 2, 2019

the fact that jungkook started crying during halsey’s performance… no one touch me pic.twitter.com/GgiKS4UjJI — keyla :p (@softtae1) May 2, 2019

BTS’ experiences at this year’s Billboard Music Awards were just some of many incredible moments the event had. With Kelly Clarkson‘s amazing hosting and incredible performances by amazingly talented artists such as Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, and Madonna, the music-filled ceremony did not disappoint.