Billboard Music Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: BTS, Ariana Grande & More

So many of your favorite artists, including BTS, won big at this year’s Billboard Music Awards! But in case you missed the show, we have the full list of winners from the buzzed-about event.

The biggest names in music came together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and many of those in attendance were lucky enough to take home some major trophies! This year, Cardi B went into the show with the most nominations at 21, followed by Drake and Post Malone, who each had 17. Kelly Clarkson hosted the show for a second time, after making her emcee debut in 2018, and performers this year included Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Halsey, and Ciara. Meanwhile, Paula Abdul performed a medley of her hits. And Mariah Carey received the Icon Award before taking the stage to commemorate the moment.

To see the full list of winners, including the non-televised ones, check out the names in BOLD below!

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Dua Lipa

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Ella Mai

Top Hot 100 Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

Top Collaboration

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Love Lies,” Khalid & Normani

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille

“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Selling Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Without Me,” Halsey

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top Touring Artist

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Donald Glover

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Floria Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Scorpion, Drake

beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

?, XXXTentacion

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why Season 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

American Teen, Khalid

My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd

17, XXXTentacion

Top Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Scorpion, Drake

beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

?, XXXTentacion

Top Country Album

Rearview Town, Jason Aldean

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

This One’s For You, Luke Combs

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Top Rock Album

Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band

Origins, Imagine Dragons

Delta, Mumford & Sons

Pray For The Wicked, Panic! at the Disco

Trench, Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Album

Real Hasta la Muerte, Anuel AA

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

Vibras, J Balvin

F.A.M.E., Maluma

Aura, Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Album

What Is Love?, Clean Bandit

7, David Guetta

Kids in Love, Kygo

Major Lazer Essentials, Major Lazer

Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers

Top Rap Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“In My Feelings, Drake

“Lucid Dreams, “Juice Wrld

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

Top Country Song

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“She Got The Best of Me,” Luke Combs

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Song

“Sit Next To Me,” Foster the People

“Natural,” Imagine Dragons

“Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons

“broken,” lovelytheband

“High Hopes,” Panic! at the Disco

Top Latin Song

“Mia,” Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“Dura,” Daddy Yankee

“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

“X,” Nicky Jame featuring J Balvin

“Te Bote,” Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, & Ozuna

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”