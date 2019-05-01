Billboard Music Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: BTS, Ariana Grande & More
So many of your favorite artists, including BTS, won big at this year’s Billboard Music Awards! But in case you missed the show, we have the full list of winners from the buzzed-about event.
The biggest names in music came together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and many of those in attendance were lucky enough to take home some major trophies! This year, Cardi B went into the show with the most nominations at 21, followed by Drake and Post Malone, who each had 17. Kelly Clarkson hosted the show for a second time, after making her emcee debut in 2018, and performers this year included Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Halsey, and Ciara. Meanwhile, Paula Abdul performed a medley of her hits. And Mariah Carey received the Icon Award before taking the stage to commemorate the moment.
To see the full list of winners, including the non-televised ones, check out the names in BOLD below!
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Dua Lipa
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Ella Mai
Top Hot 100 Song
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Better Now,” Post Malone
“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott
Top Collaboration
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Love Lies,” Khalid & Normani
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille
“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Selling Song
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“In My Feelings,” Drake
“Without Me,” Halsey
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top Touring Artist
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Donald Glover
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Floria Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Top Billboard 200 Album
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Scorpion, Drake
beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone
ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
?, XXXTentacion
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why Season 2
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
American Teen, Khalid
My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd
17, XXXTentacion
Top Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Scorpion, Drake
beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone
ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
?, XXXTentacion
Top Country Album
Rearview Town, Jason Aldean
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
This One’s For You, Luke Combs
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Top Rock Album
Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band
Origins, Imagine Dragons
Delta, Mumford & Sons
Pray For The Wicked, Panic! at the Disco
Trench, Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Album
Real Hasta la Muerte, Anuel AA
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Vibras, J Balvin
F.A.M.E., Maluma
Aura, Ozuna
Top Dance/Electronic Album
What Is Love?, Clean Bandit
7, David Guetta
Kids in Love, Kygo
Major Lazer Essentials, Major Lazer
Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers
Top Rap Song
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“In My Feelings, Drake
“Lucid Dreams, “Juice Wrld
“Better Now,” Post Malone
“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott
Top Country Song
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“She Got The Best of Me,” Luke Combs
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Song
“Sit Next To Me,” Foster the People
“Natural,” Imagine Dragons
“Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons
“broken,” lovelytheband
“High Hopes,” Panic! at the Disco
Top Latin Song
“Mia,” Bad Bunny featuring Drake
“Dura,” Daddy Yankee
“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“X,” Nicky Jame featuring J Balvin
“Te Bote,” Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, & Ozuna
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”