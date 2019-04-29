‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Reveals Jax Lied About Living With Channing Tatum

Remember when, during a March 2013 appearance on ‘WWHL’, Jax Taylor claimed that he had once lived with Channing Tatum? According to Tom Sandoval, that NEVER happened.

Jax Taylor‘s transformation from wild child to a somewhat-respectable human being was the highlight of the April 29 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when he and fiancee Brittany Cartwright celebrated their forthcoming wedding with close family and friends during their engagement party. And it was during that party, that Jax’s best man, Tom Sandoval, dropped a major bomb and revealed the truth about a 6-year rumor Jax started in 2013. While on Watch What Happens Live in March 2013, Jax revealed “two truths and a lie”, with one of the “truths” being that he “used to be roommates with Channing Tatum“. “Yeah, he was my first roommate in New York when I first started modeling,” Jax, 39, explained at the time, and of course, following the admission, the internet went wild.

However, Channing, 39, never reacted to Jax’s statement, so the claim flew under the radar for more than six years. But now, Tom Sandoval is setting the record straight! During a confessional on this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom said, “The lies that Jax used to tell back in the day were just on a completely different level. You know, like he would say that his parents owned 47% of CVS, he’s got like two houses, and like a boat rental company … [He said he’s] waiting to be a firefighter because right now, his modeling career is really taking off. One time, he said he was a virgin, and that he used to be roommates with Channing Tatum. That never happened.”

So there you have it — Jax never lived with Channing Tatum, according to Tom Sandoval. And that now makes us wonder about Jax’s other celebrity claim, when he once said he had sex with Lindsay Lohan — a claim that the Mean Girls star later came out and denied, but he then accused her of being a “liar“. Hmm… could that be a case of the pot calling the kettle black?

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Mondays at 9pm on Bravo!