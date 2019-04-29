Khloe Kardashian Thinks Tristan’s Only Sharing Pics With His Son ‘To Look Good’: He Hasn’t Been ‘Present’

Khloe Kardashian sees right through Tristan Thompson’s social media games. After the NBA star shared photos with his son, Prince over the weekend, Khloe felt ‘bothered’ because Tristan’s ‘barely seen True.’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wants Tristan Thompson, 28, to spend more time with their daughter, True, who turned one on April 12. Fans of the ex-couple know that the NBA player was present at their daughter’s first birthday party on April 14, as both Tristan and Khloe shared videos from the event. However, the athlete’s time spent with his daughter has been few and far between since news of his hangout with former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, got out. So, when Khloe saw that Tristan shared photos from a recent day out with his son, Prince, she felt hurt.

“Don’t get it twisted, Khloe was happy to see Tristan posting photos with his son. But, she feels like he’s doing it just to make himself look good — when in reality, he’s not been very present in either of his children’s lives,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Seeing the photos and knowing that he’s barely seen True, it hurt Khloe. It really bothers her.”

While Khloe loves to see Tristan getting father-son time in with Prince, who he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig, she wants him to get his priorities straight when it comes to their daughter, too. “She just doesn’t like when people use social media to make themselves look good and she feels that’s all this is with Tristan,” the source said, explaining, “Khloe wishes Tristan would not just put on a facade on social media.” The source went on: “She’s stopped begging him because she just knows Tristan will do what Tristan wants to do. She wishes he’d be more present because it’s best for their daughter and that’ll always be her main priority.”

Tristan’s recent outing with his son came just days before Kourtney Kardashian‘s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she gave an update on his relationship with her sister. When Ellen asked Kourtney if she thought her sister would get back with Tristan after their February breakup, she was quick to answer. “I mean, I don’t know, I don’t think that deeply into it,” Kourtney said. “I know that she’s very strong. I just feel likes she’s in a really good place.”

Khloe and Tristan have been on and off since he was caught cheating on her just days before giving birth to their daughter, last April. As previously reported, the two split for good after he reportedly got cozy with Jordyn Woods at a house party in LA on February 18.

Although there’s no clear account of what really went down inside the home where both Jordyn and Tristan were with friends, the model revealed her side of the story during a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook series in early March. Jordyn went into detail about how there was alcohol involved on her part, but she claimed it was Tristan who kissed her as she was about to leave the party. She also claimed that nothing else happened between them, but a few cozy body gestures, where she said she rested her legs on his while they sat with friends.

Meanwhile, Tristan never addressed the scandal publicly. At the time the news broke, Khloe admitted on Twitter that Tristan had addressed it privately with her.