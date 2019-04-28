‘World Of Dance’ Live Blog: The Top 12 Acts Compete For A Spot In The World Final

Tonight on ‘World Of Dance’ the acts will compete against the three remaining in their division for a spot in the World Final! Follow our live blog.

We’re nearing the end of season 3 of World Of Dance, at the Divisional Finals! Tonight, the top 3 acts in each division will compete against each other for a spot in the World Final. However, this year, the show is introducing a new policy that could allow your favorite to make it through, even if they aren’t in the Top 4! The judges can use their Wild Card to send a fifth act through to the World Final! Refresh this page for updates throughout the episode!

Derion and Madison took the stage first to compete for a spot in the finals! Mentored by Ne-Yo, the duo brought their insane storytelling to the main stage and even whipped out an outfit change. The pair had a little stumble in their lift that left Madison in tears at the end of the performance. “It was a good routine, we just need to see how it holds up against the next two acts,” judge Jennifer Lopez critiqued.

The iconic Poppin’ John was next on the stage and started his performance off in a big silver chair. The legendary popper proved why he’s a top contender by changing up his speeds, going slow-mo and giving a literal lesson in musicality. “This is such a hard style to appreciate, and I’m so happy to be here to represent poppers and street dance,” John said after his routine. “You take me back to my childhood!” J.Lo said. Ne-Yo added that John followed his advice to not just be a ‘one-trick pony,’ and brought more into his routine than just popping!

Briar Nolet came out next in a look reminiscent of Britney Spear‘s “Oops I Did It Again.” She started in a box, showing off her acrobatic skills before breaking out of the glass and giving the judges an exotic performances. “It was so seamless,” Derek Hough complimented. “What a way to lay it all out on the floor!”

When it came to scores, Derion and Madison scored a strong 92. Poppin’ John knocked them out of the top spot with a score of 95. Briar Nolet made it through to the finals with a 95.3, sending John home, too. However, J.Lo told John that he may definitely get the Wildcard.

The Crazy 8‘s were first to go in the Junior Team division, telling a story about Naia and another dancer named Kendyl, who she has yet to speak to. Mentored by J.Lo, the ladies told the story by showing the young dancer on the outs, but she and Naia end up coming together in the end. Adorable! The girls all hugged at the end and Naia leaned over to Kendyl to say ‘hi!’