90 Day Fiancé Star Ashley Martson Smith ‘Relieved’ After Filing For Divorce From Jay Smith

Ashley Martson spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her feelings after filing from divorce from her ’90 Day Fiancé’ partner, Jay Smith.

Ashley Martson, 32, EXCLUSIVELY talked with HollywoodLife after she filed for divorce from her ex-fiancé Jay Smith, 21. She said she’s “relieved.” Ashley revealed, “I was hurt for like a month but I’m over it now. I’m just ready to move on with my life. It was a rough month but we got through it.” Ashley claimed the the reason for her filing for divorce was Jay cheating on her.

When asked if there would be any chance of her reconciling with her ex-fiancé from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she said, “No. Absolutely not.” She teased that while she’s not dating, she has a “friend,” and is keeping her options open.

As for more reality television for Ashley? “Yeah, I would do the show again. I think it was a good experience,” she said, and she talked about putting herself out there, as well. “It’s exciting to get out and not be super miserable anymore and just to get out and have a good time.”

Ashley and Jay met on season six of the original reality television hit show 90 Day Fiancé, but as stated, are no longer together. They met in a Jamaican club while Ashley was there for a friend’s wedding. We’re glad the couple split if it was the best thing for them. Viewers will see how Ashley and Jay got to the point of divorce on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four, which airs April 28 on TLC.