Denise Richards Admits She Banned Daughters, 15, 13 & 7, From Watching Racy ‘Wild Things’ Scene

Denise Richards once shared a passionate kiss with her ‘Wild Things’ co-star Neve Campbell, but says she isn’t letting the steamy footage anywhere near her kids.

Denise Richards, 48, has starred in numerous films through the years, but her 1998 flick Wild Things is one she won’t be screening in her house anytime soon. The actress chatted with Yahoo Lifestyle and revealed that the film, which holds a super steamy scene, has been barred from her home so her daughters won’t see it. “I definitely did not give them a copy,” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this,’ because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked,” she told the publication. “A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it. It’s not age-appropriate.”

The film also starred Neve Campbell, who famously shared a passionate pool kiss with Denise.“It was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it’s me being creative,” Denise recalled. “I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that’s what mum decided to do.” She added, “It’s weird for them, to see their mum in something that’s sexy or different. I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.”

The actress shares two of her daughters, Sami,15, and Lola, 13, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and has a 7-year-old adopted third daughter, Eloise Joni Richards. Now that she’s newly married to her second husband, Aaron Phypers, 46, will she be open to having more kids? The star chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the possibility. “I always saw myself with a large family. Never say never,” she said when we asked her if she’d consider adopting again.

This selfie-taking, reality star mum might be one of the coolest parents out there, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a few strict rules in place!