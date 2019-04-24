The Rock Proves He’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan By Jamming Out To Her Time 100 Performance

It’s official: The Rock is the biggest – literally – Taylor Swift fan, as the massive action star had an ear-to-ear smile during her performance at the Time 100 Gala.

“So, don’t you worry your pretty, little mind / people throw rocks at things that shine,” Taylor Swift, 29, sings in her song, “Ours,” and one of the biggest “rocks” was there during Taylor’s shining moment at the Time 100 Gala on April 23. As Taylor – one of the four people gracing the cover of TIME magazine’s 2019 “The 100 Most Influential People” issue – was busy performing an acoustic version of “Shake It Off,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 46, was spotted in the crowd, jamming out to the hit. The Hobbs & Shaw star was spotted with a huge smile on his face as he watched Taylor do her thing.

This isn’t the first time that The Rock has shown he’s a Swiftie. During the very first episode of Lip Sync Battle (all the way back in 2015), The Rock picked “Shake It Off” as one of his tracks. The former WWE Superstar and “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment” was pure electricity as he was bouncing around the stage, “shaking it off,” as it were. During the debut episode, The Rock held his own against his competitor, Jimmy Fallon (which is incredible, since Lip Sync Battle is based on one of his Tonight Show sketches.) It’s good to see that four years later, The Rock’s love for Taylor’s track is alive and well.

Taylor didn’t just perform “Shake It Off’ during the TIME 100 Gala. She gave a mini-concert of some of her biggest hits, which included “Style,” “Delicate,” “Love Story,” “New Year’s Day,” and the aforementioned “Shake It Off.” She also pulled off all these performances while dressed like she was a sun-kissed fairytale princess. Taylor arrived at the gala in a floor-length pink and yellow princess gown, one that had billowing sleeves and floral appliques around her waist.

THE ROCK IS A SWIFTIE, THE CROWD IS CHEERING FOR HER. IT’S WHAT TAYLOR DESERVES pic.twitter.com/IV1Rz0uCLV — k 🦋💕💫 (@sixamstyles) April 24, 2019

Her look was totally on brand with her recent palette choice. Since late February, Taylor’s Instagram has transformed into a pastel daydream. This color change presumably has something to do with what she has plans for April 26, as she has hinted that something (presumably new music) is coming. Since committing to the theme, Taylor has not deviated from it. Even when she was attending Gigi Hadid’s 24th Birthday party, which was an “All Denim” theme, Taylor didn’t change her look. She arrived in a cherry blossom-colored houndstooth blazer, a bright flower amid a sea of blue jeans.