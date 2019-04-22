Kourtney Kardashian At 40: How She Feels About Having More Kids & Why She Loves Dating Younger Guys

Kourtney Kardashian just entered her flirty 40s as a single, successful woman who loves to have a good time. Now, we’re finding out EXCLUSIVELY if she is ready to mingle and have more kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, entered her fifth decade on April 18 looking red hot and single and the mom-of-three is happy to be unattached. That doesn’t mean she isn’t open to being in a new relationship, though. That’s what a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is completely content being single right now,” the insider said about the Poosh founder who celebrated her birthday with her family, friends and ex-boyfriends Younes Bendjima, 25, and Scott Disick, 35, by her side. “She’s a relationship kind of girl, but she also doesn’t want to settle.”

So, what exactly does that mean? The source explained further by going into more detail. “She goes through phases where she’d love to be with someone, but she’s got her kids, her career, and is financially stable all on her own, so if it happens, it happens.” As fans of the oldest Kar-Jenner sibling know, Kourtney split from her last boyfriend, Younes, in August 2018. Since then she was linked to Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, 21, although neither confirmed that they were more than good friends.

Kourtney’s most well-known ex is Scott, the father of her three children – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. And, according to the pal, the mom is open to adding to her brood. “Kourtney loves younger men, so she’s not opposed to having more kids, either,” the person said. “She’s always wanted a big family.” Kourtney herself has said on a September 2018 episode of KUWTK that she’d love to have more children – “one plus,” in fact.

Dating younger has one more advantage, according to our Kourtney source. They “make her feel younger and sexier, which is really what makes her feel good,” the person added. “The Kardashians will stop at nothing to feel as young and look as best as possible, and Kourtney really feels like younger men give her that spark.”