Halsey Twerks & Kisses BF Yungblud In Sexy Instagram Posts

News Writer & Reporter

Halsey took to Instagram on Apr. 20 to share an eye-catching video of herself showing off her dance moves and a sweet pic that captured an intimate moment with her boyfriend, Yungblud.

Halsey, 24, may not have made an appearance at Coachella yet this weekend, but she made sure to still keep her fans entertained with her Instagram story! The singer shared a video of herself twerking and a sweet pic with her boyfriend, Yungblud, 20, on Apr. 20. In the entertaining video, Halsey can be seen wearing white shorts with a black sweatshirt as she begins to play the song, “Juicy” by Doja Cat before showing off her amazing twerk moves from the back. “when u try to make dinner but the playlist too fye #nobootygang,” she hilariously captioned the clip. Her romantic pic with her rapper boyfriend of a few months, which she added to her story, was just as great. In the photo, the brunette beauty can be seen sitting on Yungblud’s lap as she plants a smooch on his cheek. “Miss you,” she captioned the snapshot.

Halsey’s recent posts definitely reflect her confidence. It seems she’s been on top of the world over the past few weeks, so it’s no surprise she’d be feeling so amazing! The talented artist just released an epic song called “Boy With Luv” with the mega successful K-pop band BTS, and their colorful music video for the gem was incredibly memorable.

In addition to her music career, Halsey made a lasting impression when she opened up about her personal struggles as a teen, before fame and fortune, during her speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala in Los Angeles on Apr. 6. “When I was living in New York, I was a teenager,” she began in her speech. “My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside me so I could pay for my next meal.” Halsey was at the benefit to share her tough times with others and help them to realize they’re not alone. She’s also been pushing for the homeless to get more help so they can get back on their feet.

It’s wonderful to see Halsey out there making a difference not just with her music, but also with her own personal story of getting out of a dark place. We look forward to seeing what else she has in story in the future.