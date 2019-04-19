‘On My Block’s Sierra Capri Wants Beyonce To Guest Star & Reveals Wild Kidnapping Theory

Sierra Capri was just as shocked as the rest of us over the Core Four’s kidnapping in the ‘On My Block’ season 2 finale. In our EXCLUSIVE interview, she reveals the craziest theory she’s heard about the kidnapping, her dream guest star, and more.

In the final moments of the season 2 finale of On My Block, Monse and the rest of the Core Four are kidnapped. The On My Block writers hit us with another epic cliffhanger at the end of the season, leaving us wanting so much more. The major twist took series star Sierra Capri by surprise as well. “I honestly was shocked,” the 20-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I didn’t know who had done it and now I’m just very curious to find out why someone would want to kidnap her and the rest of the Core Four.” The unknown has left fans coming up with interesting theories about the kidnapping. “I hear this one theory about Abuelita possibly being a part of something that’s gang-related and that’s why they got kidnapped ’cause I know she had a lot of information and a lot of intel about the RollerWorld money,” Sierra revealed.

Just minutes before she was kidnapped, Monse told Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal that she was leaving Freeridge. “Honestly, I was a bit shocked that she has decided to leave,” Sierra said. “I don’t know if I completely believe her. I think she might be bluffing a little bit and she just wants her friends to see her and understand her and appreciate her… I don’t know if she’s actually going to leave Freeridge or not but we’ll see. I just want her to focus on herself a little more. I think in season 1 and season 2 she’s so focused on her friends, especially Cesar, and she’s so loyal but I know she wants to be a writer so I’d love to see where that takes her and maybe we focus on that a little more. Things that a 14-year-old girl should be focused on at this time!”

Monse and Cesar’s relationship went through its fair share of ups and downs in season 2. By the end of the season, Monse and Cesar were not together. HollywoodLife asked Sierra whether or not she thinks Monse and Cesar are endgame. “I think they’re just so young and right now they just have a lot of growing up to do,” she said. “They should just focus on themselves, and if it’s meant to be it’ll be and they’ll come back together and they’ll find one another, but for right now I think they need to explore.”

The show has millions of loyal fans, including celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx. Sierra has a dream season 3 guest star: the one and only Beyonce. “Can she be like Rosé’s niece or something? And she comes and they had a record together and Rosé didn’t pay her or something so she comes back to collect? I think that’d be fun.” Who else is totally down for that? On My Block season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.