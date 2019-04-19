Gia Giudice, 18, Vows To ‘Fight’ For Dad Joe As He Faces Deportation: ‘You’ll Be Home With Us Soon’

Gia Giudice posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram after news that her father Joe’s deportation appeal had been denied.

Gia Giudice, 18, daughter of Teresa and Joe, both 46, shared a sweet tribute to her father on April 19 amidst the news that his appeal in his deportation case was rejected one day earlier.. Gia said in the caption of her Instagram post, “Pictures, memories, and hope is the only thing that has gotten my family this far. We are fighters, but my father is someone who is one of the most important people in my life. Not a day goes by where we don’t love you, miss you, and fight for you with all our hearts. you will be home with us soon daddy. I love you so much. #bringjoehome”

The accompanying picture Gia posted was from when she was a young child, with her arms wrapped around her dad. Gia also posted a second family photo and wrote a caption requesting that President Donald Trump, 72, pardon her dad to prevent him from being deported. One night earlier, Teresa posted a family phot, as well. She shared a throwback photo from a previous Easter that Joe spent with the family, and admitted she was getting nostalgic.

Teresa kept her caption on the simple side, and wrote, “Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos.” Teresa has publicly admitted that she does not plan on moving to Italy with her kids if Joe is deported, and revealed that she plans to divorce her husband if he is sent back to Italy. However, she is still with him as he remains in an ICE detention center, and knowing that possible deportation could be nearer since this appeal was rejected has to be difficult for her.

Joe served 41 months in prison for bankruptcy fraud, but was immediately transferred to the ICE detention center in Pennsylvania after his release. Since he moved from Italy to the U.S. as a young child, but never obtained citizenship, a judge ruled that he should be deported after serving time for his felony charge. His lawyers have now filed another appeal with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, so they will continue to fight the deportation. However, Joe will have to remain in ICE custody throughout the process.