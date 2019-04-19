‘Chicago Med’ Shocker: Colin Donnell Leaving After Season 4 — ‘Sorry To Say This Is True’

‘Chicago Med’ season 5 will not feature two of its biggest stars. Colin Donnell confirmed he was leaving the series after season 4 in a new message. ‘Med’s Norma Kuhling and a ‘Chicaog P.D.’ cast member are also exiting.

Colin Donnell will not be returning as Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med season 5. “Sorry to say that this is true. I love my # ChicagoMed # OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing,” Colin tweeted. The shocking news was originally reported by our sister site Deadline. Colin also added: “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the @WolfEnt family. I know that there’s great things coming for Season 5 and I can’t wait to see what they are along with all you fans. xoxo C.”

Norma Kuhling, who plays Dr. Ava Bekker alongside Colin on Med, is also leaving the show. Jon Seda, who plays Det. Antonio Dawson, will be exiting Chicago P.D. at the end of its sixth season. This isn’t the first time Jon has left Chicago P.D. He departed the series in the middle of season 4 to join Chicago Justice, but he returned in season 5 after Chicago Justice was canceled. All three actors “could return for guest appearances,” according to Deadline.

This isn’t the first time the One Chicago universe has been shaken up by major cast members departures. Sophia Bush left Chicago P.D. at the end of season 4. Monica Raymund left Chicago Fire after season 6.

All 3 Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — have been renewed for new seasons that will premiere in the fall. The shows are currently airing Wednesdays on NBC. The season finales of all 3 shows are expected to air May 22. HollywoodLife has reached out to NBC for additional comment.