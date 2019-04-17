Cardi B: The Truth About Those Pregnancy Rumors & Why Offset Wants More Kids ‘Right Away’

Cardi B’s fans have been speculating if she’s expecting her second child – but we know for sure whether or not the rumors are true.

Kulture Kiari Cephus isn’t going to be a big sister anytime soon. Despite recent pregnancy speculation, Cardi B is not with child right now. “Cardi is relieved not to be pregnant just yet,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s husband Offset does want another kid with her. “Offset is trying to put a baby in her belly,” the insider adds. “He is so happy and proud they are together and he wants more kids right away. He is madly in love with her and wants to be with her forever so growing their family is something he is excited about.”

Cardi gave birth to the couple’s first child together back in July, and she’s still getting used to motherhood – which is why she’s not ready to add another bundle of joy to the mix. “Cardi feels like she has her hands full still with Kulture,” the source explains to HL. “She just got her body back and has some work she wants to accomplish before having more kids.” But a second baby isn’t completely out of the question. “Cardi is enjoying being a mom and looks forward to more kids with Offset, just not right now,” the source says.

Fans have been wondering if the “I Like It” songstress was planning to have another kid with the Migos member ever since she tweeted about a potential pregnancy back in October – just three months after welcoming her baby girl. “Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again?,” she asked. We certainly wouldn’t mind, but we’re glad Cardi and Offset are growing their adorable family at their own pace!