Beyonce Reveals How She ‘Rebuilt’ Her Body After Weighing 218 Lbs. Post-Birth In ‘Homecoming’ Doc

Beyonce reveals the strict diet she used to get back into shape and lose the baby weight after weighing 218 pounds when she gave birth to twins in her new doc ‘Homecoming’ that’s all about her journey to Coachella.

“In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol… I’m hungry,” Beyonce, 37, says in her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which was released on April 17. Beyonce was initially supposed to perform at Coachella in 2017, but she had to drop out after finding out she was pregnant with twins. “I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior but I got pregnant unexpectedly,” Beyonce says over video footage of her showing off her growing baby bump. “And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise.” She admits that she was 218 pounds when she gave birth in June 2017. “I had an extremely difficult pregnancy. I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia,” she reveals. “And in the womb, one of my babies’ hearts paused a few times so I had to get an emergency C-section.”

She performed at Coachella the next year just 10 months after giving birth to Sir and Rumi Carter, both 1, making her the first black woman to ever headline the event. However, trying to prepare for Coachella while raising 3 young kids was a challenge. “Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a six-year-old and of twins that need me, and giving myself creativity, and physically, there’s a lot to juggle,” she continues in the film. “It’s not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body.”

Bey’s documentary shows her journey leading up to her Coachella performance. When she tried on one of her old costumes and was able to fit into it just 33 days before her Coachella show, Beyonce noted how big of an accomplishment it was for her. She also FaceTimed her husband JAY-Z, 49, to show off.

Beyonce’s Coachella performance was sensational and her body looked incredible. She performed a whopping 26-song set during her concert. Despite Coachella being such a success, Queen Bey doesn’t plan on doing what she did for Coachella again any time soon. “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again,” Beyonce adds. “I feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was. It’s just so beautiful that children do that to you.”