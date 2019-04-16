Russell Wilson just got PAID. The Seattle Seahawks signed him to a record-breaking contract extension, and he celebrated by snuggling his love, Ciara, in bed!

“Hey, Seattle. We have a deal,” Russell Wilson, 30, said to all his fans and followers in the early morning hours on April 16. The quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks had worked out a contract extension, and it’s one for the history books, as he’s now the highest paid player in the NFL. This development was too good to keep to himself, as Russell told everyone the good news while still in bed with his wife, Ciara, 33. “Go Hawks!” she said, with Russell adding, “I’ma see y’all in the morning. It’s time for y’all to go to bed.”

Russell can sleep easy knowing that he’s getting paid. He and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension. That comes out to about $35 million per season. The deal comes with a no-trade clause, $107 million in guaranteed money, and a massive $65 million signing bonus (which also sets a record, according to ESPN.) This deal surpasses the record-setting contract Aaron Rodgers signed with the Green Bay Packers last year. Aaron signed a $134 million extension (and got a $57.5 million signing bonus.)

This deal came literally at the last minute. Russell’s camp had imposed a deadline of midnight Monday (April 15) for Seattle to work out a deal and ESPN reports this extension was finished after four days of negotiations. Had the ‘Hawks failed to hammer out an extension, Russell’s camp said he wouldn’t “revisit negotiations” in 2019, and he’d play out the last year of his contract. “Oh yeah, if that’s what I’ve got to do,” Russell said. “It’s business and everything. I know essentially after the season, I could potentially be a free agent, that kind of thing. I don’t think that way. I see myself being in Seattle. I love Seattle, and it’s a special place for me.”

Soooo proud of my love @DangeRussWilson. So excited Seattle is home! God is so good. The hardest working man I know! You inspire me so much! #GoHawks @Seahawks. — Ciara (@ciara) April 16, 2019

Ciara shared his sentiment on April 16, after getting a full night’s rest. “Soooo proud of my love, she tweeted. “So excited Seattle is home! God is so good. The hardest working man I know! You inspire me so much! #GoHawks” Seahawks’ fans have a reason to be happy, too. Russell has thrown 69 touchdown passes since 2017 (the most in the NFL, according to the league’s Twitter.) He recorded 75 wins as a starting quarterback in his first seven seasons (most in NFL history), and he ended the 2018-19 season with a 100.3 passer rating, the second-highest of all time. At age 30, Russell is just getting starting and hopefully has a lot of football left to play – and this contract means the next four years, he’ll play them in Seattle.