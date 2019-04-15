Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attended Coachella To ‘Better Their Relationship’ & Return To A ‘Great Place’

Coachella is a celebrity-favorite music festival, but that’s not only why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made the trip. The real reasons tie into Travis’ new plans.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 27, looked stronger than ever when they were holding hands at Coachella in Indio, CA on April 13, and the PDA wasn’t just for show. “Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more focused on their relationship now more than ever. They’re really trying to focus on bettering the relationship after spending so much time apart. They are really relishing in this time before Travis gets so busy again,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Travis’ Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour doesn’t kick off until Oct. 3, so he and Kylie took advantage of this rare off-time. “Kylie and Travis both love music and it was a great opportunity to see their friends so they decided to go to Coachella for the night,” our source reveals.

Don’t expect to see Kylie whisked away for date nights for an extended period of time, however. “Kylie isn’t really comfortable leaving Stormi [Webster] for too long still,” our source points out, referring to the makeup mogul’s one-year-old daughter whom she shares with Travis. And that’s okay, because Stormi is a part of Travis’ new plans! “Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he’s taking this little break he has now and doing nothing but being with her and Stormi, as their family is his priority,” our source continues, which makes “Kylie feel great.”

When fall does roll around, Kylie will tag along for some Astroworld concerts, just like she did before. “She will join him here and there when he’s back on tour, but Kylie is a homebody and doesn’t want to be out on the road all the time,” our source adds. But the distance won’t pose an issue. “They both truly love one another and are on a path to get back to a great place. They both really feel they’ve found ‘the one’ and a good thing in each other,” our source tells us, after Travis’ rep told HollywoodLife in Feb. 2019 that the hip hop artist “strongly” denied reports of him allegedly cheating on Kylie.

Making Kylie and Travis’ trip to Coachella even more romantic is the sentimental backstory behind the music festival. The parents’ meet-cute happened at the three-day music festival two years ago, in April of 2017! “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour…He said, ‘I’m going back on tour – what do we want to do about this? Because we obviously liked each other’,” Kylie explained in her and Travis’ GQ profile in Aug. 2018. Kylie did dedice what to “do about this” — she decided to hop on the “Goosebump” rapper’s bus to join the rest of his Bird’s Eye View tour.