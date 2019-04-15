Kendall Jenner and BFF Gigi Hadid, had quite the fashionable weekend at Coachella when the supermodels rocked a slew of sexy outfits to the music festival.

BFFs Kendall Jenner, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 23, slayed Coachella weekend one in a slew of sexy outfits all weekend long. While last year, both girls chose to show off a ton of skin in tiny little denim short shorts and crop tops, this year the girls tried totally different looks. On Friday, April 12, Kendall opted to wear a super casual outfit featuring baggy black leather low-rise straight-leg pants with a thin, tight long-sleeve gray cotton tee tucked in. She tucked the pant legs into a pair of black leather cowboy Ganni Texas High Boots, accessorizing with a fanny pack cross her body, and a pair of Marine Serre Black Tralyx Slim Moon Sunglasses. On Saturday, Kendall swapped her baggy covered up look for a long-sleeve sheer white Dsquared2 Ruffle Blouse tucked into a cool pair of high-waisted white slouchy Dsquared2 Stretch Cotton Twill Military Shorts. The billowy shorts featured drawstrings on the sides and huge pockets, which she accessorized with a cool pair of silver glitter slip-on Zarqua Mules, a clear fringe Area x Bertoni 1949 Ling Ling Bag, and a pair of skinny black sunglasses. On Sunday, April 14, Kendall went with a seriously unique ensemble featuring an off-the-shoulder baby blue mini House of Harlow 1960 Daphne Dress, which featured a cinched in waist and a ruffled skirt. She paired the dress with silk white Marine Serre elbow gloves featuring lime green circle patterns all over them, tying the look together with lime-green leather ankle Zarqua Boots.

Meanwhile, Gigi, who is usually wearing super tight crop tops with daisy dukes, ditched all of her revealing looks, for more covered up ensembles, that were just as sexy. She opted for a full tie-dye ensemble on April 12, wearing red and yellow Kim Shui Studio Open Front Knit Pants that were high-waisted and featured completely cut out slits on the side of the legs showing off her bare toned, pins. Tucked into the flowy pants, she tucked in the matching Kim Shui Studio Jersey Dye Top, which was long-sleeve and featured a keyhole cutout on the chest showing off some cleavage. She tucked the pants into black Dr. Martens Smooth Boots, accessorizing with a Mango Braided Seashell Belt and a black Prada Vela Nylon Belt Bag whjich she wore across her body.

The next day, Gigi opted for a cool pair of high-waisted crisp white Alyx Spring 2019 pants which featured a belt cinching in her waist, and cool accents around her knees. She paired the trousers with a tiny little white knit crop top that showed off her insanely toned abs, and threw a yellow and pink denim cutoff Ganni Hopewell Tie-Dye Waistcoat on top of the whole look, adding a pop of color. The blonde model added a ton of cool accessories to the look with a bunch of colorful layered necklaces included the blue Jacquie Aiche 14K Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace with Diamonds, a Diamond Marquise Shaker Necklace, and big Susan Alexandra Smiley Cyrus Earrings. Topping off her look was a pair of pink Le Specs the Outlaw Sunglasses, black leather Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Lace-Up Boots, and a colorful Louis Vuitton Trousse Wapity Pouch.

Gigi surprised everyone, though, when she ditched all of her colorful cool outfits for a neutral safari-inspired ensemble on April 14. She donned a pair of high-waisted skin-tight beige flared leg pants with a tiny white crop top and a long tan, sleeveless duster vest on top of the look. She added black leather boots, an oversized pair of sunglasses, a few necklaces, and called it a day.