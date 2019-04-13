Cardi B Gets Asked If She’ll Ever Collaborate With Nicki Minaj & Her Reaction Is Priceless

After Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feature on ‘MotoSport’ together, an interviewer asked Cardi B if we’ll see a performance from the two women in the future, and her response is hilarious!

Looks like it won’t happen anytime soon! Cardi B, 26, was asked if she’d ever “make up and perform” with Nicki Minaj, 36, and Cardi, well, she couldn’t find the words! The rapper was speechless at the question asked by our sister site Variety, and the interviewer even popped in with Cardi’s signature “Okurrr!” to make it slightly less awkward. Cardi let out a nervous giggle, and she seemed like she just didn’t know what to say – and we don’t blame her!

Cardi continued with her giggling, then continued on with her day! Her non-answer, AKA her silence, speaks volumes in this case – it definitely looks like Cardi does not want to collaborate with the older rapper anytime soon. Their solo song together is Migos’ 2018 “MotoSport,” which featured the two feuding ladies.

Their feud began a couple of years ago, as Cardi began to rise to fame and was thought of as Nicki’s biggest rapping competitor. The two have included lyrics in their songs that have seemingly been digs at one another, but both have continuously found success in the rapping field despite their “frenemy” relationship status.

Be sure to watch the whole video above – the awkward exchange is just too good! Props to Cardi for not shading Nicki on the carpet, and uh, we hope people can just enjoy their song together, because it doesn’t look like we’ll get a performance from the both of them anytime soon! But we’re still getting our fair share of each performer anyway – Cardi performed “Taki Taki” on April 12 at Coachella with Selena Gomez, 25, and DJ Snake, 32, and Nicki is currently on her world tour! Here’s to more performances from the ladies – individually – in the future!