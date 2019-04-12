‘Game Of Thrones’: The Blue-Eyed Giant Theory You Need To Know About Before Season 8

There are so many ‘Game of Thrones’ theories out there and the blue-eyed giant theory is one of the most interesting by far. This wild theory stems all the way back to season 1.

Does all of Game of Thrones take place inside the eye of a giant? That’s what the blue-eyed giant theory is all about. Some fans have supported this theory since season 1. The first mention of the blue-eyed giant was in the first season when Robb Stark was talking to Bran Stark about a story Old Nan told him in the past. “One time she told me the sky is blue because we live inside the eye of a blue-eyed giant named Macumber,” Robb told his younger brother. Bran replied, “Maybe we do.”

The blue-eyed giant was brought up again in season 4. “Some believe the king choked,” Tywin Lannister told Oberyn Martell after King Joffrey’s death. Oberyn said, “Some believe the sky is blue because we live inside the eye of a blue-eyed giant.” While Oberyn was dismissing the tale, it’s ironic that this is the second mention of Macumber.

While some have taken the theory literally, Reddit user mybustersword has a different idea regarding the theory. “I don’t believe the blue-eyed giant is something that literally holds all of Westeros,” the fan wrote. “I think the myth is another homage to the Night King. Season 7 had promotions focusing on blue eyes, adding some mystery to the tale and focusing on the power the Night King has. I believe the name Macumber belongs to the Night King. In his eyes, we all are his as he can command the dead. The only evidence I have of this is as stated before, Old Nan had been correct with all of her stories, and blue eyes have played a prominent role in the show. The Night King is the one responsible for giving all of the eyes the brilliant blue color we’ve seen.”

The blue-eyed giant was created entirely for the show. Macumber is not mentioned in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire book series. The blue-eyed giant could just be a fairy tale or it could be foreshadowing something much bigger. All will be revealed in the final 6 episodes of Game of Thrones. The eighth and final season premieres April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.