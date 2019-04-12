Chris Brown Does Epic Dance Tribute To Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ & Justin Bieber Loves It

If Justin Bieber had to choose a better ‘entertainer’ than him, it’d be Chris Brown. The Biebs left raving reviews under a clip from Breezy’s new music video, in which he borrowed Michael Jackson’s trademark footwork.

Chris Brown, 29, took inspiration from the late Michael Jackson’s complicated footwork and affinity for fedoras for Breezy’s new music video, “Back To Love,” which dropped on April 11. But Justin Bieber, 25, thinks that the (former) apprentice is now the master! Chris shared a clip of these dance moves to his Instagram on April 12, and Justin commented, “There’s no one even slightly close to ur level I’m just being honest.” The praise didn’t end there, as the Biebs added, “No one will ever touch you youre [sic] the best entertainer of al [sic] time period end of discussion.”

Justin’s praise is no surprise, considering that he teamed up with Chris for the tracks “Next To You” and “Ladies Love Me.” He even spoke highly of the “Loyal” singer after Chris was detained (and shortly released afterwards) in Paris in Jan. 2019, where an anonymous woman accused the chart-topper of raping her in a hotel room. “No one can touch you ur the GOAT,” Justin commented underneath another dancing clip that Chris shared to Instagram on Jan. 22. Chris’ lawyer in France, Raphael Cliche, reportedly filed for a defamation lawsuit against the accuser afterwards.

Chris had filmed his new music video during that same trip in France’s capital. The two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused MJ of sexually abusing them as children, had not aired yet. However, the controversial documentary had already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. Breezy’s tribute to the pop icon comes after celebrities like T.I., Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross have defended Michael in the wake of the new allegations.

This isn’t the first time Breezy has paid tribute to MJ. After the “Billie Jean” singer passed away in 2009, Chris donned a fedora again, in addition to the iconic sparkly glove, to perform “Man In The Mirror” at the 2010 BET Awards. He even fell on his knees and broke down in tears on stage.