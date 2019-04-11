‘Station 19’s Danielle Savre Admits She’s ‘Scared For Andy To Find Out’ About Maya & Jack Romance

Maya and Jack’s are heating things up, but Andy still doesn’t know them. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Danielle Savre about her thoughts on Maya and Jack, whether they could work long-term and more.

The pairing of Maya and Jack has blossomed over the course of Station 19 season 2, and their relationship is continuing to get more complicated. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Danielle Savre about all things Maya and Jack and the Andy of it all. After all, Maya and Andy are best friends and Jack is Andy’s ex. Danielle reveals she didn’t see this new Maya and Jack dynamic coming. “I was shocked, “Danielle told HollywoodLife. “I think every time I get the script I’m usually shocked by something, as are the viewers, because we don’t really know when anything’s coming. So I was definitely shocked, but I was willing to take on the challenge. I thought it was interesting to kind of play with Maya’s flaws and it’s been very interesting to watch it unfold because I don’t know what they’re going to do with it episode by episode. This last episode that just aired — for her to actually confess her feelings to Jack, or that she’s feeling something, is definitely not where I expected it to go but I’m loving it. I’m very scared for Andy to find out.”

Maya and Jack’s relationship is already complicated, but Maya admitting she’s starting to have feelings for him takes everything to a whole new level. On top of that, Andy doesn’t have any clue Maya and Jack are hooking up. “I think it’s absolutely always in the back of her mind. I think she feels guilty about what she’s doing,” Danielle continued. “It’s inevitable that she wouldn’t. Last season her big thing was you don’t double dip, you know? Her loyalty is to Andy and so she’s absolutely playing that in her head the entire time, but she’s also just trying to live in the moment which is something I think Maya doesn’t do very often. She’s very structured and passionate in regards to her job and lives in the moment when it comes to that. But when it comes to relationships and life it’s more about her self-care. She follows her rules and she follows some kind of structure, so for her to just be acting on instinct and emotion and not really analyzing the situation before going forward is very out of character for her.” She also added that coming up there is “absolutely a conversation about whether or not to tell Andy.”

HollywoodLife asked Danielle whether or not she ships Maya and Jack or Andy and Jack as a couple. Danielle also opened up about Maya’s sexual fluidity and what it could mean for her future relationships. “I prefer Andy and Ryan. That’s just always been my personal preference from the beginning,” Danielle said. “Do I ship Maya and Jack? It’s a tough call because I don’t know if Maya is capable of having a serious relationship. We’ve seen Maya have these kinds of hookups and her self-care that she calls it, but Maya is very sexually fluid. For her to really be tied down and committed to one person, I don’t know if that’s in her. I think maybe she’s changing. We’ve seen a lot more of Maya and her emotions this season than we have from last season, so it could be a possibility. I love working with Grey Damon, so to get through an intimate scene with Grey and me, it’s very comical because we laugh a lot. So I love doing the work from a personal perspective. I love working with Grey and I would love that to continue, but from an actual story point and from Maya’s perspective, it’s hard for me to believe that for longevity purposes that this could last and last and last. I mean, if it does, great. That’s up to the writers and I’ll play that, but I think because she is sexually fluid and she’s bisexual, I don’t know if she can fully be committed to one person or one sex. I’m not sure if that’s in her.”

Maya is bisexual and Station 19 fans have applauded the show for its representation of the LGBTQ community. “I’ve embraced it all from day one and I sometimes have to fight with some things that come through on the scripts and be like, ‘I don’t think this is right. I don’t think we should do this. This is too stereotypical. Let’s add some more layers to it or complexity and figure out why she’s doing this. We can explain it to the audience when it comes to certain storylines,'” Danielle told HL. “It’s important to me not to be a bisexual character who is completely well-formed and well-rounded as a firefighter, a badass, an Ex-Olympian, but also just to be a woman on the show that’s so completely well-rounded. It’ really, really important to me. It means a lot to me to make sure that we’re doing it right, and I know right now even the Jack stuff is a little bit a lot for some people to take in, but this is a part of her.”

There will also be another Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover on May 2. HollywoodLife got some EXCLUSIVE scoop about what’s going on from Maya’s point of view in the episode. Maya teased: “It’s interesting you say from Maya’s point of view. I think everyone so far has said how it’s going to be dramatic. There’s going to be a lot of crying. But from Maya’s perspective, she’s a little oblivious to what’s going on. It’s funny, when I read the script, she’s the one character in that episode that really has no idea what’s going on until the last five minutes while everyone else’s lives are spiraling out of control.” Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.