‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Accused Of Cheating On Jason Jordan With Ex Jeremy Calvert

She’s speaking up! Leah Messer of ‘Teen Mom 2’ fame defended herself against cheating accusations on social media.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 26, may have recently broken up with Jason Jordan, 40, but fans are now accusing her of cheating on him with her ex Jeremy Calvert, 30! A fan wrote in a Teen Mom group on Facebook, “My sister just talked to her ex Jason today at the hospital and Leah and Jeremy are in fact back together.” The fan claimed, “In fact she was texting him while she was dating Jason. Or at least that’s what he is telling ppl.”

Leah responded on Twitter, though, and she denied the claims. “This doesn’t surprise me… Tag me where you saw this. TRUST ME: Jason doesn’t want me to go on record and set things straight,” insinuating there’s more to the situation. “So the best thing he can do is keep his SMALL talk attention seeking behavior to himself! IF HE CAN…” Leah continued, “For goodness sake, [Jeremy] and I couldn’t even talk outside of a group text thread.”

Leah defended herself further on social media. “I don’t allow the actions of others to dictate my day/life etc… I’m allowed to stand in my power, use my voice & speak my truth when I’m constantly being attacked by people like YOU,” she said to a fan. “However, I do not allow the behavior of others get to me. I move on.” Leah and Jeremy were formerly spotted together at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping for season nine. The couple was married from 2012 to 2015, but when Jeremy showed up on Leah’s Instagram on April 8, people speculated on the former couple’s current relationship status.

This doesn't surprise me.. Tag me where you saw this. TRUST ME: Jason doesn’t want me to go on record and set things straight. So the best thing he can do is keep his SMALL talk attention seeking behavior to himself! IF HE CAN…….. — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 10, 2019

“At the end of the day, we will always be a team,” Leah said, while tagging Jeremy’s handle on Instagram. Leah’s April 8 Instagram post featured a series of pictures of Leah and Jeremy throughout the night. Leah has a pair of twins, Aliannah and Aleeah, nine years old, with ex-husband Corey Simms, 29. Jeremy and Leah have one child together, Adalynn Faith, who is five years old. We guess we’ll have to tune in for more regarding Leah’s relationship status in the future!