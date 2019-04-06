Francia Raisa Reveals How She & BFF Selena Gomez Spend Their Girls’ Nights Together

In between filming ‘Grown-ish,’ and spending time with her boyfriend, Francia Raisa winds down by having fun girls’ nights with BFF Selena Gomez, who she donated a kidney to!

Actress Francia Raisa, 30, is known for starring in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Grown-ish, and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she spends her downtime with BFF Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez, 26! “[We] eat Mexican [food],” Francia EXCLUSIVELY told HL at the Palms Casino & Resort’s KAOS Grand Opening Weekend in Las Vegas. “That’s literally all we do is eat Mexican.” She also spilled that she and Sel have “talked about” working together, and that they’d love to collaborate on a movie one day!

Francia also revealed how she stays in such great shape to HollywoodLife! “I’m actually doing the teacher training to be a SCULPT instructor, so I’m going to get really heavy into that,” she added. As for her career, she’s working on Grown-ish season three very soon – right as the second season will start to air. “We start filming in July,” Francia said. “Season [two] comes out June 5th, I believe and producing right now.”

Francia was happy to attend the Vegas event with her camera operator boyfriend Chris Adkins. “I’m having a getaway with my boyfriend,” Francia dished to HL. “It’s a nice weekend getaway and he loves [rapper] Travis Scott [27, who has a new Las Vegas residency at Marquee Nightclub]. Before I go back to filming, we wanted a nice weekend so this kind of just worked out!”

Francia added about her relationship, “It’s special because he’s special and I think our relationship works because of the communication. We’re very open with each other.” The two have been together since 2017 and Francia said she “thinks” he’s “the one.” We can’t wait to watch more of Francia on Grown-ish, and we’re crossing our fingers for a Francia and Selena movie in the future!