‘Station 19’s Barrett Doss Reveals Vic’s ‘Biggest Obstacle’ Ahead Of ‘Scary’ Car Crash Episode

‘Station 19’ star Barrett Doss spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Vic’s big episode ahead. Vic faces a serious car crash and this intense situation will have a major impact on her going forward.

Vic finds herself in a very dangerous situation on the April 4 episode of Station 19. Vic is at the scene of a major car crash all by herself in the middle of a rainstorm. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Barrett Doss about Vic’s challenges with this life-and-death situation. “I think probably the biggest obstacle and the most difficult part in how she figures out how to deal with this is that she’s by herself,” Barrett said. “She’s sort of alone out on the road without her team. I think of Vic as a person who really depends on the people around her and cares about her teammates and the people at her station, so to be out there sort of stranded and to have the pressure on is going to be scary.”

HollywoodLife also has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 4 episode. Vic watches the nasty car crash happen in front of her eyes. While we don’t know how the episode ends yet, Vic told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she hopes this situation will “give her more confidence as a firefighter. I think it makes her a braver person. I think this is going to prepare her to sort of go forward and take more chances in her life because she can trust herself that she can handle it and she can deal with it, and the people around her can trust her more, too.”

Barrett also teased what’s to come for Vic’s relationship with Ripley. “The relationship is starting to get revealed to people around the station. All I can really tease is that we definitely see each other again,” Barrett continued. “We’re trying to figure out how to make this work because I think these two people are really uniquely suited to each other. Even though it was sort of an unexpected match, I think it’s a good match, and I think they both feel like that. Anybody who hasn’t seen the last episode, they got into a really big fight, and I don’t think either of them is the type of person to back down, but at the same time when you care about someone, you’ve got to fight for them, too.”

As for what’s ahead for strictly Vic throughout the rest of season 2, Barrett said that Vic is “going to face a lot of challenges this season that are going to help her become the woman she always wanted to be.” Station 19 season 2 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.