Kate Beckinsale Posts Selfie With No Makeup & Proves She Looks 25 Not 45 — See Pic

No wrinkle nor age spot could be detected on Kate Beckinsale’s porcelain skin, even without a drop of foundation. ‘The Widow’ star even shared a quip about her ‘clean bum,’ as they say in London.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, has the skin of someone who’s Pete Davidson’s age! The Underworld star surprised Instagram fans with a makeup-free selfie on April 4, and we’re not talking “just eyelash extensions and a little eyebrow filler” makeup-free — Kate was truly bare-faced. In lieu of a “I woke up like this” caption, the English beauty sprinkled a little Latin in her social media post. “Mens sana in corpore sano,” the actress wrote, which translates to “A sound mind in a sound body.” However, Kate provided her own translation: “Or as we modify it in Chiswick, ‘clean bum clean conscience.'” Kate was born in the affluent neighborhood of Chiswick in London.

“Can we just appreciate this woman is 45! Absolutely incredible 😍,” one fan commented, while another added, “You’re like 25, right?!” That is actually the age of Kate’s hot new beau, Pete! She and the Saturday Night Live performer were first pictured holding hands on Feb. 2, and they’ve looked just as smitten in the photos that have surfaced since (i.e., a makeout session at the New York Rangers game on March 3). Although they’re loved up, Kate could do without the level of public scrutiny that she has “never” encountered before — a big statement, considering that Kate made her big screen debut in 1993.

“I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” the ageless beauty told The Los Angeles Times in a March 27 profile. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

In addition to Kate’s skincare routine and trips to the esthetician, her new boyfriend is certainly keeping her young! In one of their more recent PDA photos, the lovebirds were spotted sharing a passionate kiss after catching the premiere of the Motley Crüe rock biopic on March 18.