Johnny Stimson Debuts Dreamy New Song ‘Flower’ Inspired By A Romantic Trip With His Wife

Johnny Stimson’s gorgeous new track ‘Flower’ is EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife & with one listen, you’ll understand why the singer has been co-signed by the likes of Elton John.

Dallas native Johnny Stimson, 30, may have got his start in the south, but it was a night in Europe that changed his life. After playing his first show across the pond, the singer received a surprising call from none other than Elton John, who has since become an avid supporter of his music. It’s easy to see why the icon would take notice of the singer’s velvety vocals and poetic lyrics. His latest single, “Flower,” is a dreamy track that will have you captivated from start to finish. Drawing from influences as diverse as The Beatles, Sam Cooke, and Frank Ocean, it’s no wonder that the singer is able to tell a story through his music so flawlessly.

The singer told us all about the inspiration behind the gorgeous new track, which is EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife. “For me, ‘Flower’ is about that moment in time when you know something is so perfect and you just want to live in that moment for a while. Since I can’t convince time to slow down, there’s sometimes an immediate nostalgia for something I know won’t last,” the musician says.

Johnny pulled much of his inspiration for the track from his vivid memories of traveling throughout the past year with his wife. “Last year, my wife and I traveled quite a bit and I took pictures of awesome flowers everywhere we went. The visual of a flower blooming and withering has been stuck in my head and was just the right image to express how I felt in this song. I want the message to be a hopeful one all about appreciating those little, beautiful moments,” he tells HollywoodLife.

Listen to Johnny’s dreamy new single above, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for even more new tunes from the talented singer!