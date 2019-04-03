Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli’s Marriage Put Under ‘Enormous Pressure & Strain’ Amid College Scandal

There has been ‘a lot of arguing’ between Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli as they prepare to appear before a judge on April 3. One spouse is even finger ‘pointing.’

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s “for worse” wedding vows are being put to the test, after they were exchanged 21 years ago. The couple is scheduled to appear in a Boston federal court on Wednesday, April 3, and in the weeks leading up to the preliminary hearing, the marriage hasn’t exactly been as TV-friendly like the one between Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse. “As Lori’s day in court approaches, the college admissions scandal has put enormous pressure and strain on Lori’s family, the kids [Olivia Jade, 19 and Isabella, 20] and her marriage to Mossimo,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “There is incredible tension in the marriage and a terrible burden put on the pair with a lot of arguing. Lori has shed a lot of tears and has been in emotional conversations daily with Mossimo about the decisions that led them into this mess, and what they are going to do to get out of it.”

Those exact “decisions” have yet to be made public. However, the Justice Department accused Lori, 54, and Mossimo, 55, of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters “designated as recruits to the USC crew team” to secure their admission into USC, according to court documents (Olivia and Isabella do not actually row). “Both Lori and Mossimo are angry and emotionally drained as the scandal has put their marriage under incredible stress,” our source continues. “It has been really hard for both of them.”

While we’ve heard that Olivia now has “feelings of doubt and betrayal” towards her parents, Lori’s emotional response to her husband hasn’t been all that different. “While Lori has been pointing the finger at her husband, she too feels incredibly guilty and responsible for this mess,” our source reveals. The scandal has cost Olivia, a famous YouTube and Instagram influencer, partnerships with Sephora and TRESemmé, and so our source adds that “Lori also feels horrible about how upset Olivia is about everything, but they are all trying to carry-on like everything is OK.” We saw this when Lori smiled for paparazzi outside her yoga class in Los Angeles on March 30, and again in Boston on April 2 (she even signed autographs).

But don’t let the smiley facade fool you. “Isabella is sad too and the entire family has been in turmoil the last few weeks, things are really challenging for them,” our source tells us. “No one is looking forward to the embarrassing day in court and they fear what might happen next.”