The ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere in NYC was an epic event that featured both past and present cast members. Jason Momoa, Jack Gleeson, and more former ‘GoT’ stars showed support at the premiere.

The Game of Thrones premiere in New York City on April 3 went all-out. Not only did current cast members walk the red carpet in celebration of the show’s final season, but beloved cast members from years past did as well. Former cast members who showed up to the premiere included Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) with wife Lisa Bonet, Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell), Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand), Sibel Kekilli (Shea), and Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon). Rose Leslie, a.k.a. Ygritte, was also at the premiere with her husband and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, a.k.a. Jon Snow.

The past cast members joined those who are still on the show at the premiere. Along with Kit, cast members Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), and more attended the premiere. This red carpet is a special one. This is the last premiere red carpet for the show — ever.

So many Game of Thrones characters have come and gone over the years. To see past cast members coming out to support the show and the current cast is an incredible moment. The show is ending after 8 glorious seasons, and all of the characters helped make the show the global phenomenon it is today.

Game of Thrones has been building up to the final season since 2011, and it’s going to be an epic final right. Game of Thrones will premiere April 14 on HBO. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will only consist of 6 episodes.