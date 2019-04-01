When Conrad comes to visit Nic’s sister during a dialysis treatment, Alec is already there. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident,’ Conrad confronts Nic about Alec’s obvious feelings for her.

Jessie (Julianna Guill) is currently getting dialysis treatment for kidney failure, and Alec (Miles Gaston Villanueva) is by her side giving her medical advice. Alec tells Jessie that they’re hoping the kidney failure is reversible. “I didn’t know you added another doctor to your dance card,” Conrad (Matt Czuchry) says to Alec in our EXCLUSIVE preview of The Resident. Alec says the clinic is closed so he thought he’d come by and help out. He also wanted to meet Nic’s sister. The look Alec gives Nic (Emily VanCamp) is one that Conrad notices right away.

Conrad pulls Nic aside to go check on another patient, but he definitely wants to talk about what’s going on with Alec. “Alec is into you,” Conrad tells Nic as they walk through the hospital. Conrad jokingly asks Nic if he can punch Alec. “I’m kidding. This is the new Conrad, remember?” he continues. Nic promises that she’s handling the situation. “Trust me,” she says. Conrad replies, “Of course I trust you. I don’t have to be friends with the guy, though.” Someone’s jealous!

Also during the April 3 episode, Atlanta is hit with a severe snowstorm so Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) must perform a big surgery without AJ’s help to save a young father. Meanwhile, Kit (Jane Leeves) and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) get stuck babysitting the man’s children. Nic and Conrad experience a disagreement with a patient’s treatment, causing further strain in their relationship. Devon also teaches an important lesson about life and death to a first-year med student. The Resident season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show was recently renewed for a third season.