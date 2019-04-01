Ray has bounced back quickly after his gunshot wound and he phones Voight to help with a gang-related case in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 3 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Voight (Jason Beghe), and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) are called out to a neighborhood to look into a brutal GSW case in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Chicago P.D. Halstead asks Voight if they’re assisting the gang unit on this case. Voight says that the gang unit didn’t call them: Ray (Wendell Pierce) did. “You look good for a man who just got shot,” Voight tells Ray, who says he’s completely recovered. Voight admits to Ray that he’s not sure how Intelligence can help with this case.

“I knew him,” Ray says about the victim. The victim just got out of prison a month ago, and he was a part of a major gang bust years ago. Ray reveals that most of those who were locked up are just now getting out of prison and they want their neighborhood back.

Suddenly, shots ring out in the distance. Voight, Halstead, Burgess, and others rush to the next scene and find yet another victim. They quickly seal off this new crime scene. “Two generations fighting over one neighborhood. Not good,” Ray tells Voight. Voight replies, “It’s called a gang war.” The situation is about to get a lot worse before it gets better.

The synopsis for the April 3 episode reads: “With the threat of a gang war looming, Voight and Ray Price must organize a peace summit to end the bloodshed before more innocent people get hurt. Burgess evaluates her future with Blair (guest star Charles Michael Davis).” Chicago P.D. season 6 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. Chicago P.D., along with sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, was recently renewed for season 7.