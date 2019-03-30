Jennifer Aniston, 50, Rocks Black Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts & More For Hottest Photo Shoot Yet

Jennifer Aniston’s latest photo shoot in Malibu also featured her slaying in a black latex dress & heels!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, posed for photos for a shoot in Malibu, and we are absolutely here for some of the looks she was seen rocking. While keeping warm in a white robe during breaks in her shoot, the Friends actress also slayed in a black bikini top and some black short-shorts! In addition to her bikini and shorts combo, Aniston also wore a skintight black latex dress with a daring plunge for another look, which she accessorized with silver heels and some shades. In one of the photos, she holds on to the leash of a massive doberman! Take a look at the flawless ensembles she wore here!

Just last month, Jen took a celebratory trip for her 50th birthday down to Mexico with Courteney Cox and other friends, all of whom experienced a minor hiccup when their private jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport on Feb. 15. “Jen is all about celebrations, and it was really important to her to take this trip down to Mexico, which happens to be one of her favorite places,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It had been planned for awhile and she made sure to extend the invite to those closest to her, about 20 people in total. Jen isn’t letting a little airplane trouble affect the trip and everyone was in good spirits when they finally arrived, eventually making light of what at one point was a scary situation.”

We reported earlier how although Aniston would “love” to a Friends reboot, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman shut down any possibility of a reunion. “There are several reasons,” she told told Rolling Stone magazine. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. ‘The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed’.”