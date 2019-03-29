Jinger Duggar Shows Off Toned Arms In A Tank-Top & Fans Applaud Her For The More ‘Revealing’ Look

Jinger Duggar rocked a black tank top and blue-and-white striped bottoms while holding her baby daughter, Felicity.

Reality star and mom Jinger Duggar, 25, shared a playful pic on Instagram with eight-month-old daughter Felicity on Instagram on March 25 , and fans raved over Jinger’s muscular arms while rocking her black tank top! People commented on Jinger’s pic loving the young mom’s style and effortless look. “Yesss show those shoulders girl,” one fan said. “I love that you have branched out into you own style and standards/values.”

Another person dubbed Jinger the “Kate Middleton [37] of America,” which is surely a high compliment since Kate is a duchess (and fashion icon!) over in the United Kingdom! Someone else said, “Great outfit, Jinger! Are your bottoms pants/shorts or a skirt? Loooove this combo,” with two red hearts. Jinger may not be a duchess, but she’s certainly getting high praise for her fashion, as well.

One fan mentioned that Jinger’s little baby Felicity was looking pretty adorable, too! “Felicity is absolutely gorgeous,” the fan said. “Not to mention you’re looking great for being a first time mom. (Probably because you already know what you’re doing by learning from your other younger siblings!)” Felicity posed for the pic in a pink and purple plaid dress (which had pops of teal) as her mother held her. Felicity wore her signature fashion statement, as well – a bow on the top of her head! This time around, Felicity’s bow was teal.

Another person simply said, “Your shirt suits you. I love it!” Jinger enjoyed her day at the Golondrina Food Park in Laredo, Texas, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 31, and daughter Felicity. Jeremy posted a series of pics from their fun family outing, one of which showed Jinger holding a delicious-looking plate of food. Jinger and Jeremy married in 2016, and had little Felicity in July 2018.