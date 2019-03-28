Nikki Bella Keeping Ex John Cena In The Loop About Her Dating Life — ‘They Talk Almost Daily’

Nikki Bella ‘knows’ how hard it is’ for John Cena to her & Artem Chingvintsev together, a source close to Nikki told HL EXCLUSIVLEY.

Nikki Bella, 35, who recently admitted that she’s dating Artem Chingvintsev, 36, but not officially, is being transparent with her ex John Cena, 41, about what’s going on in her dating life. A source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and John still care for each other a lot. “Nikki has been keeping John in the loop about everything and she knows how hard it is for John to see her with Artem,” our source told us. “However, she’s made it clear to him that it’s not serious right now. Nikki and John still talk almost daily, and she doesn’t want to offend or upset him. They both truly still care and love one another, and that door still could potentially open up again. Nikki feels like she’s finally getting to a better place with her love life which is why she’s not taking anything too seriously right now and is open to whatever comes her way.”

Nikki recently set the record straight about the fact that she’s not in a committed relationship with Artem, whom she started dating around Dec. 2018, in the Mar. 27 episode of her podcast with her sister Brie Bella. “Nikki Bella feels frustrated that people are calling Artem her boyfriend, but she’s adamant that she’s dating and it’s fun and flirty,” our source went on to say. “Nikki feels she is not ready to be in a committed relationship right now as she feels like she hasn’t been single for that long, but she truly cares about Artem.”

And when it comes down to it, both John and Nikki have moved past their drama and are still great friends. “Though John is doing his thing with his film career and getting ready for his potential role at WrestleMania, he still takes time to talk to Nikki,” another source close to added. “They are great friends and have remained very important to each other. They have been able to separate the BS and coexist because at the end of the day, John wanted to see Nikki do well and vice versa. John hopes whether it is with Artem or anyone else that Nikki is safe and happy. And he will be there throughout, whenever she needs him. They are still very good friends and are there for each other.”