For those who have finally recovered from Kehlani’s shocking pregnancy announcement, prepare yourselves because she just became a mom!

Kehlani, 23, is a mommy! The sexy songstress‘s baby girl arrived over this past weekend, according to Kehlani’s Instagram, and we couldn’t be happier for her. Taking to Instagram, Kehlani shared a close-up picture of a blanket, writing in the caption, “this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡.”

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the birth of her little one since Kehlani announced that she was expecting with a shocking Instagram post in October — bare baby bump and all! The “Gangsta” singer looked stunning in a crocheted bra top and braids, cradling her budding belly with the biggest smile on her face. Her reveal was so iconic that her outfit became a popular Halloween costume later that month. And while it was clear back then that she was pumped to be a parent, so she must be feeling over the moon now!

“If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young,” she wrote in her lengthy announcement. “When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family and whatever comes along is a plus. I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life. I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this.” She even included the sweetest message for her unborn daughter! “Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy,” she said. “I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment.” Aw! And now the little lady is officially here.

So who’s her dad? Fans were freaking when Kehlani admitted he’d been right under their noses the whole time. Turns out, she’s having a baby with her guitarist Javie Young-White. But while that news was a surprise, it’s always been clear that Kehlani wants kids. She’s posted pics on social media with friends’ babies and young fans multiple times, and she always looks so happy to be around children. So congrats to the new mom!